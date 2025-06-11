The inherited house is located in the municipality of Sant Lluis on the island of Menorca. Symbolbild: Imago

An inherited house on Menorca should have been a gift for retired doctor Federico Álvarez - instead it has turned into a financial nightmare. Squatters have taken over the property.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A retired doctor from Mallorca is struggling to squat his inherited house on Menorca.

Despite extremely high service charges, he cannot turn off the electricity and water, otherwise he would face legal consequences.

The 78-year-old even had to go back to work because of the unsolvable situation. Show more

Federico Álvarez, a retired doctor, lives on Mallorca and inherited a house from his parents in the municipality of Sant Lluís on the neighboring island of Menorca. But instead of joy, the inheritance is now causing him great concern, as "menorca.info" reports.

In July of last year, the property was taken over by squatters. The squatters demanded payment from the 78-year-old to leave the house, but Álvarez refused.

But that's not all: Álvarez is faced with high water and electricity bills. In the first quarter of this year, he received a water bill of 1,350 euros, which is around 45 times his usual costs. However, he cannot simply turn off the supply, as otherwise he fears legal consequences.

"Had to go back to work"

"I had to go back to work because I don't know how this is supposed to end," he is quoted as saying. Despite a letter to the city council, the situation remained unchanged.

Squatting is not uncommon in Spain. Properties are often taken over by strangers and occupied for long periods of time, with locks even being changed to prevent the rightful owners from entering.

