Winterthur ZH Pensioner wants to calm traffic with spray painting - police take action

SDA

19.9.2025 - 10:41

Screenshot Google Maps

Unusual operation for the Winterthur city police: a 71-year-old woman sprays a red surface on a freshly tarred road. She hoped to calm traffic with the paint on the road surface.

Keystone-SDA

19.09.2025, 10:41

Shortly after 1 p.m., a resident of Büelrainstrasse in Winterthur reported that a carpet had been painted with red paint on the freshly tarred road.

A police patrol immediately set off and discovered "spray painting on an area of approx. 3 x 8 meters". The officers do not have to search long for the person who sprayed the red paint on the asphalt: A 71-year-old woman admits to damaging the property.

She explains her crime by saying that she wanted to calm the traffic.

