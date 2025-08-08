Senior citizens receive less and less money. (symbolic image) sda

Swiss pensioners have to prepare for less money in old age: According to a new study, benefits from AHV and pension funds have fallen by an average of 16 percent since 2002 - the second pillar in particular is collapsing.

Pensioners are receiving less and less money. Since 2002, pensions from AHV and pension funds have fallen by an average of 16 percent.

This is the conclusion of the Retirement Barometer 2025 published by VZ Vermögenszentrum on Friday. While AHV payments have remained fairly constant over the years and will even increase slightly from 2026 due to the introduction of the 13th AHV pension, pension funds have massively reduced their benefits.

Specifically, pension fund pensions are now 40 percent lower than in 2002, according to the study. According to the study, the reasons for this are the low or possibly soon negative interest rates, rising life expectancy and the failed BVG reform.

Less than half

The income gap is widening due to lower pensions. Pensions should actually replace 60 percent of the last salary. But they no longer do.

In concrete terms, a person who currently earns CHF 100,000 a year will still receive around 51% of their last salary as a pension when they retire. With an income of 150,000 francs, the pension share even falls to 42 percent.

Moreover, the reality is often "more bitter" than expectations. According to the survey, pension expectations are "systematically too high", according to the VZ Vermögenszentrum.

Critical development

For example, a 55-year-old man with an income of CHF 120,000 could still expect an annual pension of CHF 74,920 in 2002. In 2025, this figure would only be 62,860 francs.

What's more: "The pensions actually paid out are on average around 10 percent lower than forecast", as the VZ experts write. And this trend is likely to continue, according to the authors.

The latest interest rate cut by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to zero percent has further exacerbated the situation, they say. The long-term low yields and the further increase in life expectancy mean that occupational pensions are continuing to lose stability.