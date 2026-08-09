The Pentagon has called on representatives of the U.S. defense industry to rapidly increase the production and delivery of weapons. This is reported by both the “Washington Post” and the U.S. broadcaster CNN, citing a statement from a department official. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell confirmed the authenticity of the document to the German Press Agency. This comes at a time when experts and reports in the U.S. media have recently and repeatedly pointed to dwindling weapons reserves in the U.S. military as a result of the war with Iran. U.S. President Donald Trump has dismissed these claims.

What the U.S. media are reporting

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Steve Feinberg reportedly gave representatives of the defense industry a deadline of no more than three weeks on Wednesday to submit plans that would provide for faster delivery dates and/or increased production for critical capabilities, according to CNN and the *Washington Post*, which cite the document. According to the newspaper, Feinberg is reported to have expressed a clear expectation in the document: “Years-long development cycles are unacceptable.” The *Washington Post* further quotes him as saying that the plans must be drastically accelerated and production capacities expanded immediately.

What the Pentagon Spokesperson Says

Since Pete Hegseth’s first day as U.S. Secretary of Defense, the Pentagon has been focused on bringing about a transformation in the speed, capacity, and effectiveness of the American defense industry, Parnell emphasized in a statement. Hegseth’s deputy, Feinberg, is working to reform an outdated procurement system. “Working directly with industry leaders to accelerate production is nothing new.”

The figures a think tank recently cited

As of the end of July, the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) think tank in Washington estimated that the U.S. still had up to just under 830 Patriot defense missiles at its disposal. Before the war with Iran, that number was estimated to be just over 2,300. Regarding THAAD interceptor missiles, the think tank estimated there were 452 before the war. By the end of July, that number was estimated to have dropped to as few as 278.