This painting shows how people in 586 AD imagined the arrival of the Holy Spirit. PD/Commons

Pentecost is considered the birthday of the church - the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the disciples of Jesus is celebrated. But what exactly is behind this Christian festival, which takes place on a different date every year?

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pentecost is a Christian festival that is celebrated 50 days after Easter and commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit on the disciples - it is considered the birth of the church.

The date is considered "movable" because, like Easter, it depends on the lunar calendar.

Pentecost is a non-working day in many Swiss cantons. Show more

The Bible study was several years ago and you no longer know why Pentecost is a public holiday in many cantons? blue News explains the background.

What is Pentecost anyway?

Alongside Christmas and Easter, Pentecost is one of the three most important festivals for Christians. It is celebrated 50 days after Easter - hence the name: "Pentecost" comes from the Greek pentēkostē, which means "the fiftieth".

According to the Bible, the Holy Spirit was poured out on Jesus' disciples on this day. They began to speak in foreign languages - a miracle, say believers. It was the moment when the disciples went out to take the message of Jesus to the world. That is why Pentecost is considered the birth of the church.

Why does Pentecost fall on a different date every year?

Pentecost is a so-called floating holiday - just like Easter. This is due to the lunar calendar. Easter falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon in spring. Pentecost then follows seven weeks later (49 days later).

Therefore, Pentecost Sunday can be on May 10 at the earliest and June 13 at the latest. In 2025, it will fall on June 8.

What exactly happened on Pentecost according to the Bible?

The disciples of Jesus were gathered in Jerusalem, actually for the Jewish weekly festival of Shavuot. Suddenly, according to the Acts of the Apostles, Jesus came down from heaven "in the form of a dove".

Then tongues of fire appeared and fell on the disciples. They began to speak in other languages - and everyone present understood them, regardless of which country they came from.

The Ingeborg Psalter (around 1200) shows the descent of the Holy Spirit in the form of a dove onto Mary and the apostles. PD/Commons

This so-called miracle of Pentecost is interpreted as a sign: the Church was born, the message of Christ was destined for all nations.

Is Pentecost a public holiday in Switzerland?

Yes, but not the same everywhere. Whit Monday is a public holiday in most cantons - for example in Zurich, Bern, Basel, the whole of eastern Switzerland and western Switzerland. In other cantons, it depends on the municipality or employer.

Whitsunday is basically a Sunday and therefore already a day off work, but only in a few cantons is it an official public holiday.

Does Pentecost have anything to do with Easter?

Very much so: Pentecost marks the end of the Easter period. This begins with Good Friday - the death of Jesus - and extends through Easter and Ascension Sunday to Pentecost Sunday.

While Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus, Pentecost commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit on the disciples - the beginning of their worldwide proclamation and the actual start of the church.

Do other religions also celebrate Pentecost?

Pentecost and the Jewish festival of Shavuot do not always fall on the same day, but they do have a connection in terms of content: Shavuot commemorates the giving of the Ten Commandments to Moses on Mount Sinai - a central moment of divine revelation in Judaism.

The Acts of the Apostles tell us that the miracle of Pentecost took place during the Shavuot festival. Christians therefore interpret Pentecost as the fulfillment of an Old Testament promise.

The painting "Shavuot" by Moritz Daniel Oppenheim (1880) shows a Jewish family celebrating the giving of the Torah - the counterpart to the Christian Pentecost. PD/Commons

Muslims do not celebrate Pentecost. It has no significance in Islam, as it refers to an event that is only described in the New Testament: the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the disciples of Jesus. In Islam, Jesus (Isa) is considered an important prophet, but not the Son of God. The concept of the Holy Spirit is also understood differently in Islam.

Are there also Pentecostal customs in Switzerland?

In Switzerland, Pentecost is more of a quiet festival - large parades or rituals are rare. It's different in Germany, for example, where there was (and still is) the Pentecost ox, which is paraded through the village decorated. Or Pentecost singing, where young men went from house to house collecting food.

In this country, Whitsun is mainly known for the numerous Whitsun camps. The holiday is also popular for excursions, weather permitting. Many people use the long weekend for hikes or family outings.

