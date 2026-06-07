A global study with positive results: most people are willing to cooperate, even if this means disadvantages for them. (archive image) Keystone

According to a study, the willingness to cooperate with strangers is very pronounced worldwide. However, most people underestimate the willingness of their fellow human beings to cooperate, as the study by a German research team published in the journal "Science" shows.

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The researchers emphasize that cooperation is a basic prerequisite for social well-being. Many challenges can only be overcome if people are willing to contribute to the common good beyond their own interests.

According to the University of Bonn, the study is based on behavioral science experiments with over 100,000 people from 125 representative country samples. The study is the first in the world to examine human cooperation on a globally representative basis.

Disadvantages are accepted for a good cause

At the heart of the study was a globally standardized experiment: each participant was assigned to an unknown person from their own country and then had to choose between two options. The "do not cooperate" option yielded a guaranteed return of 100 dollars, while the "cooperate" option only yielded 70 dollars.

However, if both people chose the "cooperate" option - independently of each other and without joint consultation - an additional 400 dollars was donated for measures to combat climate change. Participants were therefore faced with the choice between a higher private or a community-oriented payout.

As it turned out, a clear majority of participants - 69% on average - were prepared to forgo a higher amount of money for themselves in favor of the contribution to climate action.

"Living in a better world"

However, the participants systematically underestimated the willingness of their fellow human beings to cooperate. While the actual global willingness to cooperate was 69%, the respondents expected an average willingness to cooperate of only 47%. This pessimistic misperception was found in 124 out of 125 countries, making it almost universal. The researchers therefore emphasize: "As a species, we are more cooperative than we ourselves believe."

For author Armin Falk, the most important finding from the study is this: "If we were less pessimistic and therefore more realistic, we could live in a better world." Many people fall prey to a cognitive self-deception by assessing others too negatively. "And in doing so, we weaken ourselves."