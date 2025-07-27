Forest fires in southern Europe - people flee the flames - Gallery Numerous houses in Greece have been damaged or completely burnt out. Image: dpa Smoke is billowing over the capital Athens. Image: dpa All that remains after the devastating fires is often charred desert. Image: dpa In Turkey, helpers are battling numerous forest fires. Image: dpa Environmental protection organization: Sicily was badly affected by fires this year. Image: dpa Forest fires in southern Europe - people flee the flames - Gallery Numerous houses in Greece have been damaged or completely burnt out. Image: dpa Smoke is billowing over the capital Athens. Image: dpa All that remains after the devastating fires is often charred desert. Image: dpa In Turkey, helpers are battling numerous forest fires. Image: dpa Environmental protection organization: Sicily was badly affected by fires this year. Image: dpa

People in southern Europe and Turkey are battling a number of fires. Villages have to be evacuated, houses are burning. Southeast Turkey also reports a new heat record.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Forest fires have been raging in southern Europe and Turkey for days.

Thousands of firefighters are in action, thousands of people and entire villages have had to be evacuated.

The Greek government has requested help from the EU Civil Protection.

The weather service in the south-eastern Turkish province of Sirnak measured a record temperature of 50.5 degrees. Show more

In southern Europe and Turkey, emergency services have been battling fierce forest fires for days. In Greece, areas north of Athens, on the islands of Euboea, Crete and the Peloponnese peninsula are affected. In Turkey, there are fires in the western Turkish province of Bursa and in the northwest of the country in the province of Karabük. Thousands of firefighters are in action and thousands of people have already had to flee the flames to safety. There are also repeated fires on the Italian island of Sicily. Meanwhile, many arrests have been made in Turkey.

Athens asks for EU aid

The Greek government has requested help from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. "We have requested six fire-fighting aircraft", said fire department spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis. Two planes from Italy are expected to arrive in the afternoon. Although Greece itself has more than 80 fire-fighting helicopters and aircraft, these are strategically distributed throughout the country due to the persistently high risk of forest fires.

The fires in the north of Athens in particular have now been brought under control. Dozens of injured people were taken to hospitals, according to media reports. Most of the cases were smoke poisoning. According to the fire department, the all-clear cannot be given. Meteorologists warned that a single spark was enough to cause a wildfire due to the ongoing drought.

Bursa: More than 1700 people evacuated

In Turkey, emergency services are battling several forest fires. In the western Turkish province of Bursa, the flames came close to residential areas, more than 1700 people were brought to safety according to official reports, and an animal shelter was evacuated. Pictures showed residents bringing water to helpers. Farmers also brought in water with tractors and helped with the fire-fighting work.

Three fire-fighting planes and three helicopters have been in action again since the early morning, according to the forestry ministry. Fires cannot be fought from the air at night because the operation is too dangerous. According to official information, a total of more than 1000 helpers are fighting the flames.

The fire broke out on Saturday evening and spread quickly due to winds. In the north-western Turkish province of Karabük, firefighters have been battling the flames for the fourth day in a row. There, 18 villages were evacuated. Fires in other provinces, such as the vacation region of Antalya, are now under control according to official reports. The cause of the fires was initially unclear. According to the Ministry of Justice, 21 people have been in custody since the end of June due to numerous forest fires. No details were given.

Climate change causes extremes - Italy also affected

Greece and Turkey have had to deal with extreme conditions of extreme heat and drought in recent days. On Friday, the weather service measured a record temperature of 50.5 degrees in the south-eastern Turkish province of Sirnak. The previous heat record in Turkey was 49.5 degrees in August 2023.

Heat alone does not cause fires. But high temperatures, drought, low humidity and wind can increase the risk of forest fires. Arson is often the trigger. Experts blame climate change for the increasing extremes.

The Italian environmental organization Legambiente also warns of the consequences of climate change: longer periods of drought, less precipitation and more intense heatwaves mean that the forest fire season starts earlier and lasts into the autumn, increasing the likelihood of so-called mega fires.

According to the organization's latest report, almost 31,000 hectares of land in Italy were damaged by fires between January and July, an area larger than Brandenburg. The Mediterranean island of Sicily was particularly badly affected. In addition to climate change, Italy is also struggling with arson and the so-called eco-mafia, i.e. organized gangs that make a profit at the expense of the environment by deliberately setting fires or illegally disposing of waste.

The Italian fire department has also reported a significant increase in forest and vegetation fires: In the past few days alone, the emergency services have been called out almost 7000 times. Since the beginning of the summer, around 33,000 such fires have been counted across the country - over 8,600 more than in the same period last year.