The people of Naples are used to quakes. However, at magnitude 4, many are still afraid. Holidaymakers on an island are also affected.

Numerous residents flee their homes.

The region lies on a supervolcano and has been particularly at risk for years. Show more

The region of the southern Italian metropolis of Naples and some offshore islands in the Mediterranean have been shaken by an earthquake. Fearing major damage, many residents fled to the streets.

The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) gave the magnitude of the quake as 4.0 - a relatively strong quake for this region. The epicenter was located in the Phlegraean Fields, a so-called supervolcano. According to the institute, the earth tremors occurred at a depth of around four kilometers.

Vacation island affected

The strongest quake was measured at 1.46 pm on Friday. The tremors were felt both on the mainland and on islands such as Procida, where many holidaymakers are currently staying.

According to initial findings by the Italian civil defense, however, there were no injuries or major damage. The Phlegraean Fields, an area of high volcanic activity in the Campania region, have been hit by numerous small and sometimes strong earthquakes for some time.

Region on alert for years

As recently as May, the Campi Flegrei - literally: burning fields - were shaken by the strongest earthquakes in 40 years, with a magnitude of 4.4. For more than ten years, the area has been on yellow alert, which calls for caution.

Following the earthquakes in May, the government in Rome introduced new measures and announced plans for the possible evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people. However, only a few residents took part in a recent civil protection exercise.