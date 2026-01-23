Several hundred people arrived at the Rütli in Uri on Saturday morning for the Swiss National Day celebration. A particularly large number of them are wearing traditional costumes this year.

People in traditional costumes of various colors are arriving at the Rütli.

Since the Swiss Traditional Costume Association is celebrating its centennial, it has been invited as a guest of honor to the August 1st celebration. Even on the boat from Brunnen, SZ, to the Rütli, the traditional costume wearers set the mood and danced to live Ländler music.

Even though the official traditional costumes tend to be rather traditional, the people wearing them are very diverse, Anders Stokholm told the Keystone-SDA news agency. Stokholm is president of the Swiss Society for the Common Good (SGG), which organizes the celebration on the Rütli.

The official ceremony will take place in the early afternoon. The keynote speaker will be Swiss President Guy Parmelin.