Overcrowded platforms at rush hour - a familiar sight. But in Belgium, the situation came to a dangerous head last week: countless commuters crowded onto an escalator to the platform until someone pressed the emergency button.

People crowded onto an overcrowded platform via an escalator. A dangerous traffic jam ensued. One man even jumped over a railing out of necessity.

A video of the incident has already been viewed over 59 million times on TikTok.

A TikTok video of an overcrowded escalator at Ghent-Sint-Pieters station in Belgium has caused many shocked reactions. The images were shared last Friday at 6pm, around two hours after 20-year-old student Sam Tanghe filmed the scene.

He was standing on the platform waiting for the train to Ostend. He was no stranger to crowds at the station, but what he saw that day surpassed everything. The platform was so full that travelers going up the escalator were stuck. Stuck with suitcases and rucksacks, they tried to push their way through the crowd - to no avail. Even the people at the top couldn't move. At one point, a man even jumped over the railing.

According to Sam Tanghe, the reason for the overcrowded platform and the resulting traffic jam could have been a rail strike. There were train cancellations.

"The situation lasted for several minutes," Sam Tanghe told the Nieuwsblad newspaper. "Only then did someone press the stop button. It's a miracle that there were no accidents."

