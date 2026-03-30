SLS rocket on the launch pad: the Artemis II crew is set to set off for the moon for the first time in decades. Nasa/Sam Lott

With the Artemis program, NASA wants to take humans back to the moon - for the first time in over 50 years. Swiss technology also plays a role in the Artemis II mission. The most important questions and answers.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you NASA's Artemis program aims to bring humans back to the moon, build a lunar station in the long term and serve as preparation for missions to Mars.

In addition to scientific objectives, economic interests and geopolitical competition with China also play a central role.

Artemis II is a planned test flight with four astronauts that will orbit the moon and test central systems. Show more

What is Nasa's Artemis program?

Nasa's Artemis program aims to take humans back to the moon. The program was officially launched in 2017 and comprises several missions that build on each other in stages. Artemis I successfully orbited the moon unmanned in 2022. Artemis IV is set to land humans on the moon again in 2028 for the first time in over 50 years.

The entire Artemis program is estimated to cost over 93 billion dollars and is considered one of the most ambitious space projects of our time. The cost of Artemis II alone is likely to be around four billion dollars.

Why does the USA want to go to the moon again?

The long-term goal is to build a station on the moon where astronauts can live and work. Research could be carried out from there - at the same time, the moon is seen as a possible intermediate step for later missions to Mars.

However, there are also economic interests at stake, such as the extraction of raw materials found on the moon, such as iron, titanium and helium.

The moon is also increasingly developing into a geopolitical arena. A new race is therefore emerging: Alongside the USA, China is also pushing ahead with its lunar plans - with the aim of putting its own astronauts on the moon by around 2030.

Both the USA and China intend to secure access to the best landing and station sites near the south pole of the moon. There is water there in the form of ice, which would make it easier for humans to survive on the moon: it not only provides drinking water, but can also be split into hydrogen and oxygen - and thus be used for breathing air and as fuel for spacecraft.

What is the aim of Artemis II?

The Artemis II mission will last around ten days. During this time, the crew will orbit the moon without landing on it. They will come so close to the moon that from their perspective it will appear to be about the size of a basketball at arm's length.

The mission will primarily serve as a comprehensive test flight: the new SLS launcher and the Orion capsule - the spacecraft in which the astronauts will fly to the moon - and all central systems will be tested under real conditions in space.

Shouldn't Artemis II have been launched already?

Yes, the launch of Artemis II was actually planned for February. However, technical problems occurred with the rocket during a test, which is why the date had to be postponed.

The launch is now scheduled for Wednesday, April 1 at the earliest. There is a launch window of around two hours per day. If the launch has to be postponed due to the weather, further launch attempts are possible on the following days until around April 6.

Who is part of the crew?

Three astronauts and one female astronaut will fly around the moon on Artemis II: Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover and mission specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen. It would be the second flight into space for Glover, Koch and Wiseman, and the first for Hansen.

Never before has a Nasa crew for a moon mission been so diverse: Christina Koch will be the first woman to orbit the moon. Victor Glover will be the first black man to take part in a lunar mission. Jeremy Hansen is also the first Canadian to fly to the moon.

"It's definitely starting to feel real now," Koch said at a media conference on Sunday. "We very much hope that this mission marks the beginning of an era in which every person on Earth can look to the moon and see it as an achievable goal."

The subsequent Artemis missions will also take European astronauts to the moon.

The Artemis II astronauts: Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy (from left to right) Nasa/Frank Michaux

How is Switzerland involved?

The Orion capsule is powered by the European Service Module (ESM). Among other things, it supplies the propulsion and electricity via solar panels. Swiss companies were also involved in the development of the ESM: Among other things, they built parts of the secondary structure, drive motors for the solar panels and ground equipment.

Research from Switzerland is also represented: The University of Bern, for example, developed a mass spectrometer that will be used to investigate the chemical composition of rocks and dust on the moon in the future.

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