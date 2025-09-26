Mountaineer Reinhold Messner doesn't think much of mass tourism in the mountains. dpa (Archivbild)

More and more people are flocking to the mountains, but they don't have the necessary experience. From Reinhold Messner's point of view, this also has to do with influencers.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mountaineering legend Reinhold Messner has spoken critically about the increasing mass tourism in the mountains.

Inexperienced hikers would follow influencers in the mountains and then have accidents because they "simply have no idea".

Messner also warned of the additional dangers posed by man-made climate change. Show more

Mountaineering legend Reinhold Messner criticizes the fact that more and more inexperienced hikers are being drawn to the summits. Many people without experience are flocking to the mountains, the 81-year-old told the Schwäbische Zeitung newspaper. "But not for mountaineering. There are fewer and fewer mountaineers."

However, the trivialization of the mountains attracts so many people to places where they don't really belong, "who simply have no idea", said Messner.

Danger from climate change

"But it's not the mountaineers who have accidents - they do that too, but only rarely. It's mostly people who follow influencers and then fall off somewhere because they have no idea."

Fortunately, people are usually rescued because mountain rescue is a great organization these days, with trained people. "I believe that if mountain rescue and helicopter rescue didn't exist, mountaineering would be banned."

Messner also warned of the additional dangers posed by man-made climate change. This would increase the dangers, "through permafrost loss, glacier shrinkage, more avalanches and more rockfall."