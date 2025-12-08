  1. Residential Customers
Hours of traffic disruption Pepper spray attack in parking garage at London Airport - more than 20 injured

dpa

8.12.2025 - 05:15

Long waiting times at train stations in London where travelers want to take trains to Heathrow Airport.
Picture: Keystone/EPA/Andy Rain

More than 20 people have been injured by pepper spray during a robbery in a parking garage at Heathrow Airport. The victim of the robbery and the perpetrators knew each other, the police said.

DPA

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • More than 20 people have been injured by pepper spray during a robbery in a parking garage at London's Heathrow Airport.
  • Four men stole a woman's suitcase in an elevator in the Terminal 3 underground car park and sprayed her with an irritant gas, police said.
  • The victim and the perpetrators knew each other.
  • It is not believed that the incident was terrorism-related.
The British police announced on Sunday that they had arrested a man in connection with the incident. There were hours of traffic delays in the area around London Airport.

Five of the injured were taken to hospital by ambulance. 16 others, including a three-year-old girl, were treated at the scene, according to the authorities. The injuries were not described as serious.

The Metropolitan Police said four men had stolen a woman's suitcase in an elevator in the Terminal 3 underground car park and sprayed her with an irritant gas. The victim and the perpetrators knew each other. A terrorist connection was not assumed.

Passenger Tom Bate said that he saw three young men in black with covered heads running out of the elevator. Shortly afterwards, he felt a burning sensation in his throat and immediately started coughing. Others around him also coughed. Bate said he initially feared the worst when a group of armed police officers - a rarity in the UK, where most officers do not carry weapons - ran past him screaming. "I was one hundred percent convinced for a few moments that I was in the middle of a terrorist attack."

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault. Police searched for the other suspects, who fled the scene.

