Over the past twelve months, the cost of mandatory health insurance has risen by 0.4 percent. However, the increase is likely to be higher because the system transition is delaying the billing of outpatient medical services.

An insured person incurred average health insurance costs of 4,834 francs over the past twelve months, as the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) announced Tuesday in its cost monitoring report. That was 21 francs more than in the previous year.

Almost all types of services saw a rise in costs. In percentage terms, this was most pronounced in the services provided by Spitex organizations, which rose by 14.9 percent.

At 1,101 francs per capita, outpatient medical care accounts for the largest share of health care expenditures. The FOPH noted that the actual costs in this area are likely to be significantly higher, as the introduction of the new billing system for outpatient medical services has delayed the processing of claims.