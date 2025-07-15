"Robin Hood tree" felled: perpetrators face years in prison - Gallery The iconic tree was felled in September 2023. Image: Owen Humphreys/Press Association/dpa (Archivbild) The tree was cut down just above the ground. Image: Owen Humphreys/Press Association/dpa (Archivbild) "Robin Hood tree" felled: perpetrators face years in prison - Gallery The iconic tree was felled in September 2023. Image: Owen Humphreys/Press Association/dpa (Archivbild) The tree was cut down just above the ground. Image: Owen Humphreys/Press Association/dpa (Archivbild)

The illegal felling of what is probably the most famous tree in Great Britain stunned more than just many Britons. The perpetrators have now been sentenced to four years and three months in prison. What drove them?

The two perpetrators in the trial over the illegally felled "Robin Hood tree" in northern England have been sentenced to several years in prison. The judge in charge at Newcastle Crown Court sentenced the two to four years and three months in prison for the damage to property. The judge justified the sentence on the grounds that the crime had a "significant social impact".

The crime committed by the 32 and 39-year-old men had caused horror throughout the UK and even worldwide. In May, a jury found them guilty of jointly felling the tree with a chainsaw on a September night in 2023. The centuries-old tree is said to have been irreparably damaged within minutes.

"Unfortunately just drunken stupidity"

The iconic tree, known from the Hollywood film "Robin Hood - King of Thieves" with Kevin Costner, had fallen onto the equally world-famous Hadrian's Wall, which was also damaged. The public prosecutor had described the actions of the two defendants as senseless vandalism.

The convicts were unable to come up with a better explanation for the crime. On the day the sentence was handed down, one of the perpetrators said through his lawyer that it was "unfortunately just drunken stupidity" that had led to the crime. According to the judge, the other blamed his co-defendant and claimed that he had only allowed himself to be dragged along.

Perfect photo motif

The Sycamore Tree stood in a hollow - the so-called Sycamore Gap - in Northumberland and was a popular photo motif. For many years, the tree and its location had become a famous location, depicted countless times in photographs, feature films and artwork.

Hadrian's Wall was built by the Romans in the second century AD to protect against attacks from the north and to control trade routes. It is a World Heritage Site.