A robbery in Oensingen SO has triggered a major police operation. According to the police, the suspects are on the run. The Aargau police are also searching for the suspected robbers.

The cantonal police in Solothurn are conducting a large-scale search for the perpetrators.

A police operation is underway in Aargau in connection with a robbery in the canton of Solothurn, although it has not been confirmed that this is the case in Oensingen. Show more

A robbery in Oensingen SO triggered a large-scale manhunt by the Solothurn cantonal police and police forces from other cantons on Monday. The perpetrators are still on the run, a police spokesperson told Keystone-SDA.

The manhunt is currently ongoing. The perpetrators fled from Oensingen in a VW Golf. According to the information available to the police early Monday afternoon, no one was injured in the incident.

An ongoing police operation in Oftringen in the canton of Aargau is also connected to the robbery and the manhunt in the canton of Solothurn, the spokesperson confirmed. The police corps bordering the canton had been called in to assist.

Various regional media had previously reported on a police operation on Dünnernstrasse in Oensingen. It was reported that shots had also been fired.

