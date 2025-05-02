A 62-year-old person has been found lifeless in the center for administrative detention under immigration law. (archive picture) Keystone

A 62-year-old woman has died in administrative detention in Kloten. The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation - as is usual in cases of death in the prison system.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A 62-year-old person was found lifeless in the administrative detention center in Kloten; resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.

According to the police and the public prosecutor's office, there are currently no indications of outside influence.

The public prosecutor's office in Winterthur/Unterland has initiated an investigation, as is usual in cases of death in the prison system. Show more

A 62-year-old person has been found lifeless in the center for administrative detention under immigration law in Kloten ZH. According to the findings of the Zurich cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office, there are no indications of third party involvement.

The inmate was found motionless in her detention room on Wednesday afternoon, as reported by the Canton of Zurich's Prison and Reintegration Media Office on Friday. The resuscitation measures that were immediately initiated were unsuccessful. The doctor who was called out was only able to determine that he had died.

The public prosecutor's office in Winterthur/Unterland has initiated an investigation, as is usual in the case of deaths in correctional institutions.