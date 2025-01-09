On Wednesday evening, the Zurich cantonal police had to deploy to a section of the A1 highway near Winterthur because of a mentally unstable person. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

A four-hour police operation led to the closure of a section of the A1 highway in Winterthur on Wednesday evening. A person had climbed over the railing on a highway overpass, as the Zurich cantonal police wrote in a statement.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A four-hour police operation led to the closure of a section of the A1 highway in Winterthur on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, a person had climbed over the railing on a highway overpass.

Emergency services closed the A1 between Winterthur-Töss and Ohringen as well as Auwiesenstrasse in the area of the bridge.

After around four hours, the person was persuaded to cross the railing again. Show more

It was reported that he had put himself and other road users in danger. The emergency services closed the A1 between Winterthur-Töss and Ohringen as well as Auwiesenstrasse in the area of the bridge.

Police officers from the Zurich cantonal police made contact with the person, according to the press release. With the support of the negotiation team, the person was persuaded to cross the railing again after around four hours.

Die Kantonspolizei musste am Mittwochabend in Winterthur einen Abschnitt der A1 sperren, weil eine Person über das Geländer einer Autobahnüberführung geklettert war und sich und andere Verkehrsteilnehmende in eine gefährliche Situation gebracht hatte.https://t.co/WbdFWxOltr pic.twitter.com/Qsgrd9Xo7y — Kantonspolizei Zürich (@KapoZuerich) January 9, 2025

According to the police, the person was handed over to professional care. The roads were reopened to traffic shortly after midnight. In addition to the Zurich cantonal police, the Winterthur municipal police, fire department and rescue service from Schutz und Intervention Winterthur were also deployed.