A person dies on the runway. According to initial information, he was sucked in by the engine of an aircraft taking off.
Bergamo Airport was closed at 10.20 a.m. today after a person was sucked in and killed by an engine.
According to the "Corriere della Sera ", the person ran towards an Airbus A319 of the airline Volotea, which had just been pushed away from its parking space. The plane was due to fly to Asturias.
The victim is said to be a man in his mid-thirties. According to the newspaper report, he is said to have run onto the airfield in order to take his own life. He is said to have pushed open several security doors and illegally gained access to the airfield. In the meantime, flight operations have resumed in Bergamo.
The deceased is not believed to be an employee of the airport or an airline.
More in brief...
Suicidal thoughts? You can find help here:
- These services are available around the clock for people in suicidal crises and for those around them.
- Dargebotene Hand counseling hotline: Telephone number 143 or www.143.ch
- Pro Juventute counseling hotline (for children and young people): Telephone number 147 or www.147.ch
- Further addresses and information: www.reden-kann-retten.ch
- Addresses for people who have lost someone to suicide:
- Refugium: Association for bereaved people after suicide
- Sea of fog: Perspectives after the suicide of a parent