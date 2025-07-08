A person dies on the runway. According to initial information, he was sucked in by the engine of an aircraft taking off.

Philipp Dahm

Bergamo Airport was closed at 10.20 a.m. today after a person was sucked in and killed by an engine.

According to the "Corriere della Sera ", the person ran towards an Airbus A319 of the airline Volotea, which had just been pushed away from its parking space. The plane was due to fly to Asturias.

SACBO announces that flight operations at Milan Bergamo Airport were suspended at 10:20 am due to a problem that occurred on the taxiway. The causes of the problem are currently being investigated by the authorities. pic.twitter.com/SJnnSY9ffE — MilanBergamoAirport (@MilanBergamoBGY) July 8, 2025

The victim is said to be a man in his mid-thirties. According to the newspaper report, he is said to have run onto the airfield in order to take his own life. He is said to have pushed open several security doors and illegally gained access to the airfield. In the meantime, flight operations have resumed in Bergamo.

The deceased is not believed to be an employee of the airport or an airline.

More in brief...