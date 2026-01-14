A cat's long return journey is making headlines in France. Symbolbild: Imago

He had disappeared in Spain, hope was almost lost - but now Filou the cat is back: after five months, he found his way back to France, almost to the front door.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Filou the cat disappeared in August 2025 during a trip to Spain and reappeared five months later at home in the south of France.

It is unclear how he covered the 250 kilometers alone.

Experts point to the strong sense of direction of cats. Show more

For five months, tomcat Filou was thought to be lost - now he's back. After disappearing in Spain, the black and white feline has unexpectedly turned up in the south of France, just a few kilometers from his home, as the French newspaper "L'Indépendant" reports.

Filou had escaped from a camper van during a trip near Girona in August 2025. His owners searched intensively, traveled back to Spain several times and sought help from animal rights activists. Without success. Hope faded.

Then, at the beginning of January, things turned around: A woman in Homps discovered the completely emaciated, coughing cat and took him to the vet. Thanks to a chip, Filou could be clearly identified - the owners were quickly found.

How the cat was able to travel around 250 kilometers alone remains a mystery. Experts point to the extraordinary sense of direction of cats.