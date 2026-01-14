For five months, tomcat Filou was thought to be lost - now he's back. After disappearing in Spain, the black and white feline has unexpectedly turned up in the south of France, just a few kilometers from his home, as the French newspaper "L'Indépendant" reports.
Filou had escaped from a camper van during a trip near Girona in August 2025. His owners searched intensively, traveled back to Spain several times and sought help from animal rights activists. Without success. Hope faded.
Then, at the beginning of January, things turned around: A woman in Homps discovered the completely emaciated, coughing cat and took him to the vet. Thanks to a chip, Filou could be clearly identified - the owners were quickly found.
How the cat was able to travel around 250 kilometers alone remains a mystery. Experts point to the extraordinary sense of direction of cats.