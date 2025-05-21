Security forces in Costa Rica have intercepted a small cat loaded with crack cocaine and marijuana. It jumped over the fence of a prison at night.

Security forces in Costa Rica have intercepted a small cat loaded with crack cocaine and marijuana.

It jumped over the fence of a prison at night.

Attached to its body were two packages intended for prison inmates, each containing 230 grams of marijuana and 67 grams of crack cocaine. Show more

The black-and-white boa was caught this month in a prison in the state of Pococi, Costa Rica's Ministry of Justice announced on Tuesday. Two packages, each containing 230 grams of marijuana and 67 grams of crack cocaine, were attached to the animal's body.

The cat was handed over to an animal welfare organization. Image: Costa Rican Ministry of Justice and Peace

A video released by the ministry shows a prison guard climbing over a fence to capture the cat. The animal can later be seen lying on a prison table while the guards cut the packages from its tiny body. The cat was then handed over to an animal welfare organization.