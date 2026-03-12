New measures presentedPetrol prices are exploding - now our neighbors are reacting
12.3.2026 - 10:14
Rising fuel prices due to the Iran war are forcing the first countries to take drastic measures. Austria is limiting price increases at petrol stations in future - and Germany wants to adopt the model.
12.03.2026, 10:14
12.03.2026, 10:29
In future, Austria will only allow petrol stations to raise prices three times a week.
Germany also wants to intervene and limit price increases to once a day.
Prices have already risen significantly in Switzerland too.
In future, Austria's petrol stations will only be allowed to increase fuel prices a maximum of three times a week instead of once a day as before. Germany, on the other hand, wants to adopt the previous Austrian rule: Fuel may only become more expensive once a day.
The new rule for Austria was announced by Economics Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer as a measure against the price increases caused by the war in Iran. Price reductions are still possible at any time.
According to Hattmansdorfer, petrol prices in Austria have risen by around 14 percentsince the outbreak of the war, while diesel prices have increased by 25 percent. "Our aim is to curb extreme price jumps and set stabilizing price signals so that international crises do not reach the pumps one-to-one," said the conservative minister (ÖVP). He also announced that national oil reserves would be released in the same way as in other countries.
The German government wants to adopt the previous Austrian fuel price rule. In future, petrol stations in Germany will only be allowed to increase their prices once a day. The Federal Government wants to introduce this model as quickly as possible in view of the enormous increase in prices, said Economics Minister Katherina Reiche (CDU) in Berlin.