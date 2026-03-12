Austria only allows price increases at petrol stations three times a week. (archive picture) Keystone

Rising fuel prices due to the Iran war are forcing the first countries to take drastic measures. Austria is limiting price increases at petrol stations in future - and Germany wants to adopt the model.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In future, Austria will only allow petrol stations to raise prices three times a week.

Germany also wants to intervene and limit price increases to once a day.

Prices have already risen significantly in Switzerland too. Show more

In future, Austria's petrol stations will only be allowed to increase fuel prices a maximum of three times a week instead of once a day as before. Germany, on the other hand, wants to adopt the previous Austrian rule: Fuel may only become more expensive once a day.

The new rule for Austria was announced by Economics Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer as a measure against the price increases caused by the war in Iran. Price reductions are still possible at any time.

According to Hattmansdorfer, petrol prices in Austria have risen by around 14 percentsince the outbreak of the war, while diesel prices have increased by 25 percent. "Our aim is to curb extreme price jumps and set stabilizing price signals so that international crises do not reach the pumps one-to-one," said the conservative minister (ÖVP). He also announced that national oil reserves would be released in the same way as in other countries.

The German government wants to adopt the previous Austrian fuel price rule. In future, petrol stations in Germany will only be allowed to increase their prices once a day. The Federal Government wants to introduce this model as quickly as possible in view of the enormous increase in prices, said Economics Minister Katherina Reiche (CDU) in Berlin.

The Iran war has also caused fuel prices in Switzerland to rise noticeably within a few days. Between February 28 and March 9, the price of diesel rose by 8.6 percent to an average of CHF 1.90 per liter, according to an analysis by the Touring Club Switzerland on Wednesday. The price of unleaded 95 rose by 3.7 percent to 1.70 francs in the same period.