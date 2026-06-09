For the first time since the end of March, petrol is becoming cheaper again. The average price fell below 2 francs for a liter of unleaded 98 last week.

Petrol prices in Switzerland have become slightly cheaper again since last week. For the first time since the end of March, the average price of a liter of unleaded 98 petrol in Switzerland fell below the 2 franc mark. (archive picture)

For the first time since the end of March Petrol prices fall below the 2 franc mark

Petrol prices in Switzerland have become a little cheaper again since last week. For the first time since the end of March, the average price of a liter of unleaded 98 petrol in Switzerland fell below the CHF 2 mark.

Specifically, the average price for a liter of unleaded 95 is currently 1.88 francs and for a liter of unleaded 98 1.99 francs, according to figures from the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS). At the end of May, a liter of either type of gasoline cost 3 centimes more. A liter of diesel has also become 2 centimes cheaper at 2.10 francs.

At the end of February - i.e. before the conflict began - prices were still CHF 1.67 for unleaded 95, CHF 1.78 for unleaded 98 and CHF 1.79 for diesel, according to TCS. This means that petrol currently costs around 15 percent more and diesel around 20 percent more.

The TCS publishes estimates of current petrol and diesel prices in Switzerland at irregular intervals. These are based on information from various sources and random samples. Actual prices may vary depending on the region and filling station.