Farms whose products cannot comply with the PFAS maximum levels are to be given more time to convert. The Federal Council has submitted proposals for consultation. (theme picture) Keystone

The so-called perpetual chemicals PFAS are putting more and more Swiss farms under pressure. Because some are barely able to comply with maximum levels, the Federal Council now wants to allow transitional solutions. Affected farms are to be given more time - and receive financial support in cases of hardship.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Council wants to give PFAS-affected farms more time to make adjustments.

Meat, eggs and fish with excessive PFAS levels are to be allowed to be partially mixed.

The federal government is planning financial support for particularly affected farms. Show more

Farms that are unable to comply with the current maximum levels for exposure to so-called perpetuity chemicals (PFAS) are to be given more time to convert their production. In doing so, they should be able to achieve an economic livelihood.

On Wednesday, the Federal Council opened a consultation on the matter until September 18. Maximum PFAS values have been in place for meat, eggs and fish since 2024. Companies that are unable to comply with the limits must take measures to reduce PFAS or realign their production.

In a motion, Parliament demanded that farms be given more time to make these adjustments and that their livelihoods be guaranteed. The Federal Council wants to implement the mandate with a temporary regulation: Meat, fish and eggs with too much PFAS should be able to be mixed into a compliant end product.

In cases of hardship, the Federal Council wants to provide financial support to PFAS-contaminated businesses. It is planning a special law for this purpose. It intends to open the consultation process in March 2027.