According to a media report, the US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is planning to cut a large number of jobs in Switzerland. The workforce is to be reduced from 300 to 70 - before the end of this year.

The US pharmaceutical company Pfizer is apparently planning to cut a large number of jobs in Switzerland. As the news agency Bloomberg reports, citing insiders, only 70 of the 300 jobs in Switzerland are to remain. According to the report, the job cuts are to take place this year.

The measure is part of a larger cost-cutting program and the result of a downgrading of the Swiss subsidiary within the Group hierarchy. A Group spokesperson declined to comment on the announcement to Bloomberg.

Novartis is also cutting hundreds of jobs

The previous head of Pfizer's Swiss business, Sabine Bruckner, was only replaced by Rea Lal at the beginning of December. However, according to the report, Lal has less room for maneuver, while Bruckner has taken on a new position in the company.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, the pharmaceutical company has been looking for ways to achieve more growth, and the cost-cutting package worth the equivalent of 5.6 billion Swiss francs by 2027 should now help.

Around two weeks ago, another pharmaceutical company announced job cuts in Switzerland. Novartis is discontinuing the production of tablets, capsules and the packaging of sterile medicines in Stein AG. Around 550 jobs will be lost by the end of 2027 .