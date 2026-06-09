  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Mysterious Phänomena exhibition gives up tour format through Switzerland

SDA

9.6.2026 - 09:16

The interactive Phänomena exhibition ends on June 21 in Dietikon. (archive picture)
The interactive Phänomena exhibition ends on June 21 in Dietikon. (archive picture)
Keystone

The Phänomena science exhibition is not going on tour through Switzerland. After the exhibition in Dietikon ZH, it will be discontinued.

Keystone-SDA

09.06.2026, 09:16

There is still an opportunity to see Phänomena in Dietikon ZH until June 21. After that, the world of science, technology, robotics and artificial intelligence will end its tour, as the overall director of Phänomena, Urs J. Müller, announced on Tuesday.

After a careful analysis, those responsible decided not to continue the current tour format after the end in Dietikon. The reasons given were the high demands on infrastructure and operation. The existing model could not be operated sustainably in the desired form.

Stops in Lucerne, Zurich and Biel were actually still planned. Phänomena was opened in mid-March with invited guests such as the President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin (SVP).

More from the department

For the first time since the end of March. Petrol prices fall below the 2 franc mark

For the first time since the end of MarchPetrol prices fall below the 2 franc mark

Health costs, rent, taxes. These are the biggest money worries for Swiss women

Health costs, rent, taxesThese are the biggest money worries for Swiss women

Record in financial equalization. One canton pays four times more than all the others

Record in financial equalizationOne canton pays four times more than all the others