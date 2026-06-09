The Phänomena science exhibition is not going on tour through Switzerland. After the exhibition in Dietikon ZH, it will be discontinued.

There is still an opportunity to see Phänomena in Dietikon ZH until June 21. After that, the world of science, technology, robotics and artificial intelligence will end its tour, as the overall director of Phänomena, Urs J. Müller, announced on Tuesday.

After a careful analysis, those responsible decided not to continue the current tour format after the end in Dietikon. The reasons given were the high demands on infrastructure and operation. The existing model could not be operated sustainably in the desired form.

Stops in Lucerne, Zurich and Biel were actually still planned. Phänomena was opened in mid-March with invited guests such as the President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin (SVP).