Surprising departure at biotech company Idorsia. CEO Srishti Gupta steps down. sda

There has been a surprising change of leadership at the Basel-based biotech company Idorsia. CEO Srishti Gupta steps down after less than a year in office - founder Jean-Paul Clozel temporarily takes over operational management again.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Idorsia CEO Srishti Gupta is stepping down after less than a year in office and is also leaving the Board of Directors.

Until a successor is found, company founder Jean-Paul Clozel will once again take over the operational business.

Gupta had attempted to put the biotech company back on a growth path after some difficult years. Show more

A bombshell at Idorsia: after less than a year in office, Srishti Gupta steps down as CEO and also leaves the Board of Directors. Until a successor is appointed, the founder and long-standing CEO Jean-Paul Clozel takes over the day-to-day business.

Clozel is also still a member of the Board of Directors at Idorsia. The Board of Directors has started the search for a new CEO, the biotech company announced on Monday. The decision was made by mutual agreement between the CEO and the Board of Directors.

In the communiqué, Clozel thanked Gupta "for the significant contributions she has made both as CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors during an important phase in Idorsia's development". She has shown great commitment to Idorsia's mission.

The Board of Directors will soon propose new independent candidates for election at the Annual General Meeting on May 6, 2026.

Already on the Board of Directors for years

Gupta's election made waves last year. The doctor had already been on Idorsia's Board of Directors since 2021 and had also worked for McKinsey & Company for 18 years as an executive in the fields of pharmaceuticals and global health. Above all, however, the fact that she is married to Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan had repeatedly made headlines.

Gupta's main aim was to get Idorsia back on the road to success after numerous setbacks and negative headlines. After all, she succeeded in boosting sales of the sleeping pill Quviviq. It has also streamlined the pipeline and focused on promising candidates. At the same time, it set out with the stated aim of maintaining Idorsia as an independent company.