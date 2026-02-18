Roche's IT Innovation Center in Kaiseraugst, where production of the antibiotic Rocephin will end after 40 years - a new owner is being sought for the former billion-dollar blockbuster. (Archive) KEYSTONE/Georgios Kefalas

Roche is looking for a buyer for its antibiotic Rocephin and plans to end production in Kaiseraugst by the end of the decade. The company justifies the move with rising manufacturing costs, falling prices and growing generic competition.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The pharmaceutical company Roche wants to part with the first blockbuster in its history.

The Basel-based company is looking for a buyer for its antibiotic Rocephin.

Production of the drug at the Kaiseraugst site is to be discontinued at the end of the decade.

At the same time, Roche is continuing to invest in Basel and is pursuing new antibiotics research projects. Show more

After more than two years of intensive discussions with political bodies, the decision was made to look for a partner, explained site manager Jürg Erismann in an interview with AWP Financial News on Wednesday. This partner is to take over and continue the production and supply of the antibiotic Rocephin.

The decision is primarily due to commercial considerations. The production of Rocephin has become increasingly unprofitable due to rising manufacturing costs - in particular the cost of raw materials combined with lower prices and the widespread use of generics.

According to the company, the responsible EU and Swiss authorities - the European Commission's Health Emergency Response Agency (HERA) and the FOPH - have been informed of the decision. The Group had been in contact with HERA since 2023 to discuss an agreement on a sustainable model. However, despite constructive discussions with HERA and the FOPH, no solution could be found. Roche is therefore now planning to begin the divestment of Rocephin this year.

Usual procedure

As site manager Erismann goes on to explain, the sales plans are in line with Roche's model. "We don't always just bring new products onto the market, but also always consider what our overall portfolio looks like and that we then also sell older products."

This is ultimately also the case with the antibiotic Rocephin. "We are not looking to discontinue the product, but we are still firmly convinced that we will find a suitable interested party who will continue to produce the product."

According to Erismann, Roche has been producing Rocephin for exactly 40 years. It was the first drug in the Roche portfolio that was a so-called "blockbuster" with sales of more than one billion Swiss francs.

No turning away from Basel or antibiotics

Two points are important to the site manager: the decision is neither a departure from the Basel site nor a departure from the antibiotics business. Roche is investing 1.4 billion Swiss francs in the site, including 790 million Swiss francs in a project for chemical production.

"The decision to sell Rocephin is therefore actually a life cycle issue." Nevertheless, the decision was not taken lightly, also in view of the approximately 100 employees involved in production. However, Erismann is convinced that the employees concerned can be kept in the company. The process should be completed by the end of the decade.

At the same time, this step does not mean turning away from the antibiotics business. "We very much hope that we will soon be able to move a candidate for a new antibiotic into the final clinical development phase," emphasizes Erismann. In addition, Roche still has various antibiotics projects in its research pipeline. "This means that the topic of antibiotics is very important to us."