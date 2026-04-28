The Corden company decides not to build the factory in Muttenz. (symbolic image) Silas Stein/dpa

A major industrial project in Baselland is off the table: Corden Pharma is stopping the construction of a new chemical plant in Muttenz. Behind the scenes, there are many indications that US trade policy under Donald Trump played a decisive role.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Corden Pharma has stopped the planned construction of a new chemical plant in Muttenz.

One possible reason is the uncertain US customs policy under President Donald Trump.

The project would have involved investments of several hundred million euros. Show more

The announcement once came with a lot of weight - now comes the silent withdrawal. The pharmaceutical company Corden Pharma has halted its plans for a new production facility in Muttenz in the canton of Basel-Landschaft. The company confirmed to CH Media that the project had been "shelved" following an internal review.

Officially, the reason remains vague. According to the company, alternative options are being examined. Corden Pharma did not give any specific reasons for the decision. Local authorities were also not informed in detail for a long time. According to municipal president Franziska Stadelmann, the municipality of Muttenz learned back in the autumn that the investment was on the brink of collapse - it is now clear that the project will not be implemented.

International trade policy is clearly playing a key role in the background. Industry experts assume that the US customs measures in particular have put pressure on the profitability of the planned plant. President Donald Trump had imposed high import tariffs on foreign products in 2025 - including pharmaceutical products.

Big ambitions once announced

Although the originally very high tariffs were later reduced, the uncertainty remained. In addition, there are new threats from Washington to further increase duties on medicines. For globally active companies such as Corden Pharma, this makes planning long-term investments considerably more difficult.

Yet the company had great ambitions. In 2024, CEO Michael Quirmbach announced plans to invest more than one billion euros in the expansion of peptide production - roughly half in the USA and half in Europe. The plant in Muttenz would have played a central role in this.

However, the fact that the project has now been stopped does not mean a general withdrawal from the region. Corden emphasizes that Switzerland and Europe remain important locations. The long-term growth targets - particularly in the booming market for active ingredients for weight loss drugs - also remain valid.