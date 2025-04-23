Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan wants higher drug prices in Europe. (archive picture) sda

Donald Trump's tariff threats are having an effect: Swiss pharmaceutical giants are investing billions in the USA - and are now demanding higher drug prices in Europe. The pressure on Switzerland as a business location is growing.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Roche and Novartis announce investments totaling 73 billion dollars in US sites.

Novartis CEO Narasimhan and Sanofi CEO Hudson call for higher drug prices in Europe.

The Swiss pharmaceutical industry warns of a loss of attractiveness of Switzerland as a business location - regardless of Trump's policies. Show more

Donald Trump's economic policy offensive is shaking up the global pharmaceutical industry - and is also confronting Swiss companies with strategic decisions.

The US President is threatening to impose punitive tariffs on pharmaceutical products. The response from the Swiss industry giants follows promptly: Novartis announces investments of 23 billion dollars in the USA. Competitor Roche goes one better - with a historic pledge of 50 billion dollars. Together, this will create up to 12,000 new jobs in the United States.

Trump has made it clear that he wants to make pharmaceutical imports significantly more expensive in future. This puts the export-oriented business model of the Swiss pharmaceutical giants under pressure. And not only them: In an open letter in the "Financial Times", Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan and Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson are sounding the alarm. Their demand to the European Union: the drugs market must be reformed - also with regard to prices.

Europe should move closer to US prices

The letter paints a bleak picture: although Europe is home to major biopharmaceutical companies, the "produce here, export to the USA" model is under pressure.

Their solution: Europe should introduce a uniform list price based on US net prices - i.e. significantly higher than before. They are also calling for a pharmaceutical spending target that "fairly rewards innovation".

The Swiss industry association Scienceindustries is also concerned. Director Stephan Mumenthaler emphasizes to theTages-Anzeigerthat the attractiveness of Switzerland as a production location has already been declining for some time - regardless of Trump.