A 48-year-old pharmacist dies in Visp hospital in 2020 after suffering severe headaches. Now two doctors have to answer for their actions in court - it's about treatment errors and a backdated report.

According to experts, the patient would have had a chance of survival of up to 86 percent with correct treatment.

A radiologist is said to have backdated a report after the man's death - the public prosecutor's office speaks of falsification of documents. Show more

The case is causing a stir in Valais: Five years after the sudden death of a pharmacist, a trial against two female doctors begins at the Visp district court. The public prosecutor's office is accusing the then emergency doctor and a radiologist of negligent homicide, as reported by the Tamedia newspapers. Both are presumed innocent.

The 48-year-old was admitted to the Visp emergency center on 9 September 2020 with severe headaches and chest pressure. Despite a family history - his father already had an aortic aneurysm - the emergency doctor initially focused on ruling out a pulmonary embolism.

A CT scan was performed, but the radiologist's brief findings did not mention any abnormalities. In fact, the CT scan showed a dangerously dilated aorta of 69 millimeters - a clear indication of an aortic dissection.

Radiologist backdated the report

The patient was transferred to the normal ward, where he was found dead in the morning. It later transpired that he had died from a dissection of the aortic wall. According to the expert opinion of a senior cardiologist at Inselspital Bern, the enlargement would have been clearly recognizable on the CT scan and should have been communicated urgently.

Particularly explosive for the public prosecutor: the radiologist accessed the hospital information system several times after the death and uploaded a new report containing the aortic dilatation - backdated to the previous evening. According to the indictment, she thus gave the impression that the findings had been documented in good time, as the Tamedia newspapers went on to write. The investigators speak of falsification of documents.

The experts come to the conclusion: With a correct diagnosis and immediate transfer to a specialized center, the pharmacist's chance of survival would have been 80 to 86 percent. This accusation is particularly difficult for the family. His widow told the "Berner Zeitung" newspaper: "A doctor is allowed to make mistakes - we are all only human. But she must not try to cover it up. That is not possible."

The Valais hospital does not wish to comment, citing the ongoing proceedings.