The image of the plasma jet in blazar PKS 1424+240, seen directly from the front, bears a striking resemblance to the Eye of Sauron from the Lord of the Rings saga.

Scientists have taken a remarkable picture of a cosmic jet. The phenomenon, which is directed at the Earth, was named after the villain of the "Lord of the Rings" saga.

Astronomers have captured an image of a cosmic jet pointing directly at Earth - a hot jet of plasma traveling at almost the speed of light over huge distances.

The "Eye of Sauron" - named after the dark power in the book "The Lord of the Rings" - originates from the blazar PKS 1424+240, which is roughly ten billion light years away.

Blazars are active galactic nuclei that are powered by a supermassive black hole and emit a jet of plasma at almost the speed of light.

Surprising result from velocity measurement

PKS 1424+240 is the brightest object in the sky that emits neutrinos - electrically neutral elementary particles with a very low mass. It also emits very high-energy gamma radiation, which is also produced when radioactive atomic nuclei decay.

Curiously, however, its plasma jet appeared to move only slowly. This contradicted expectations that only the fastest jets could produce such intense high-energy emissions.

Using the Very Long Baseline Array (VLBA) - a specialized telescope system - a team led by Yuri Kovalev from the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy (MPIfR) in Bonn created a detailed image of this jet with the best resolution to date, as the scientists report in the journal "Astronomy & Astrophysics Letters". The VLBA consists of ten antennas, each 25 meters in size, spread across the entire USA, including Hawaii and the Virgin Islands.

"We've never seen anything like it"

"When we reconstructed the image, it looked truly breathtaking," Kovalev is quoted as saying in a statement from his institute. "We have never seen anything like it - an almost perfect ring-shaped magnetic field with a jet pointing directly in our direction." The fact that the jet only appeared to move slowly was therefore an optical illusion - caused simply by the fact that it is aligned exactly in the direction of the Earth.

It is curious that the rather unscientific term "Eye of Sauron" appears repeatedly in the specialist article itself. "The editors accepted it", Kovalev told the German Press Agency (dpa), "because the image is so fantastic".