The death toll after the severe earthquake in the Philippines has risen to at least 45.

According to new information from the civil defense, more than 630 people were injured and 17 others are missing. The magnitude 7.8 quake - the world's strongest of the year according to the US earthquake observatory USGS - struck the southern island of Mindanao early on Monday. Since then, more than 2,200 aftershocks have followed, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Earthquake caused millions in damage

More than 3,000 buildings were damaged or destroyed, as Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro from the civil defense of the Southeast Asian island state said. The international airport in General Santos City, an important hub in southern Mindanao, was also partially damaged. However, the airport is now being used again for aid and government flights.

Roads and bridges were also damaged. According to Alejandro, the total damage to the infrastructure is estimated at around 562 million pesos, the equivalent of around 7.3 million Swiss francs.

The earth shook on the first day of school of all days

The earthquake occurred on the first day of school after the vacations. Thousands of schools initially remained closed. Rescue workers continue to search for missing persons and are trying to reach isolated villages.

Tsunami warnings initially issued for the Philippines and Indonesia were lifted on Monday. Smaller tidal waves were registered in several coastal areas. The Philippines are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the most seismically active regions on earth. Several earth plates collide there, which is why strong earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur regularly.