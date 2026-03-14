Jürgen Habermas died in Starnberg at the age of 96. Archivbild: dpa

From the student movement to the contemporary debate: Jürgen Habermas influenced generations of thinkers. Now he has died.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The philosopher and sociologist Jürgen Habermas died on Saturday at the age of 96 in Starnberg, as Suhrkamp Verlag informed the Deutsche Presse-Agentur, citing his family.

Habermas was one of the most important thinkers of our time.

His main works were written in Frankfurt am Main, where his career began in the 1950s at the Institute for Social Research under Theodor W. Adorno. Show more

One of Germany's most influential voices has fallen silent: philosopher and sociologist Jürgen Habermas died in Starnberg on Saturday at the age of 96, Suhrkamp Verlag told the German Press Agency, citing his family.

Habermas was one of the most important thinkers of our time. His main works were written in Frankfurt am Main, where his career began in the 1950s at the Institute for Social Research under Theodor W. Adorno. In 1961, he habilitated in Marburg with the work "Strukturwandel der Öffentlichkeit".

After a few years at the University of Heidelberg, he took over Max Horkheimer's Chair of Philosophy and Sociology at the University of Frankfurt in 1964. His inaugural lecture in 1968 became the book "Erkenntnis und Interesse" (1968). During the student revolt, Habermas was perceived as a supporter, but rejected the radicalization of the movement.

Habermas spoke out again and again

In 1971, he moved to Starnberg near Munich, where he headed the Max Planck Institute for the Study of Living Conditions in the Scientific and Technical World until 1981. In his last year, he published his main work, "The Theory of Communicative Action". In 1983, he returned to Frankfurt, where he again held a chair in philosophy until his retirement in 1994.

In his old age, which he spent at Lake Starnberg, he spoke out on political issues such as the Kosovo war, brain research and religious battles. A characteristic feature of his spoken speech was his disability due to a congenital cleft palate.