This is what the fake pickup invitations look like that scammers are distributing in mailboxes.

Normally, criminals specifically exploit the characteristics of the internet: they cover their tracks, conceal their identities, and thus try to evade arrest. However, they go to great lengths to avoid having a physical presence in their victims’ country. Nevertheless, the BACS repeatedly receives reports of cyberattacks linked to analog means of communication. Examples include stickers with fake QR codes on parking meters or the sending of purported parking fee text messages using an SMS blaster.

Currently, fake pickup notices are being dropped into mailboxes. Victims first find a document in their mailbox that closely resembles the real yellow pickup notice from Swiss Post. It cleverly imitates the colors and logo of Swiss Post and contains plausible information about an allegedly failed package delivery. To schedule a new delivery, recipients are instructed to scan a printed QR code.

This directs victims into the digital space and leads them to a fake website that is virtually indistinguishable from Swiss Post’s genuine website. The site claims that a package has been held up and that a new delivery must be arranged. To reschedule the delivery, additional information is required.

The process of selecting a new “delivery attempt” is intended to distract the victim from the actual scam. BACS

This is where the cost trap snaps shut

As the process continues, victims are asked to select a new delivery window. This step is intended solely to distract victims from the actual scam and give them the impression that this is indeed a rescheduled delivery. The actual scam begins afterward. They are required to enter extensive personal information, such as their name, date of birth, mailing address, email address, and—mandatorily—a Swiss phone number.

Numerous details, such as the date of birth, are requested. BACS

Then the cost trap snaps shut. Alleged processing fees—often amounting to CHF 2.10—are charged for the supposed redelivery. Interestingly, this amount is sometimes listed as CHF 3.99 during the actual payment process. The ultimate goal is to steal credit card information, as payment can only be made with a credit card. Although alternative payment methods like Twint are displayed on the fake page, they do not work and are always marked as “indisponible” (unavailable).

Background of the Attack and the Attackers’ Goal

A delivery notice from the post office looks familiar, and that is precisely what makes it so dangerous in this case. Because people are accustomed to receiving such notifications in their daily lives, they unconsciously fall back on familiar routines. The skepticism that many have now developed toward emails or text messages is absent when they reach into their mailbox. Hardly anyone suspects that the familiar postal notice is a form of cyber fraud. On top of that, a package that is supposedly undeliverable arouses curiosity and a sense of urgency. No one wants to miss a delivery. Even the small fee of a few francs is deliberately chosen.

The scammers have two goals with these attacks: On the one hand, the criminals collect extensive personal data that can be misused for identity theft later on. On the other hand, they obtain credit card information, which is then used later to make fraudulent payments. So far, the fraudulent “pickup notices” described here have been reported to BACS exclusively from French-speaking Switzerland.

Physical attacks always carry the risk for the perpetrators of being caught in the act by Swiss law enforcement authorities. Therefore, such acts are generally not carried out by the perpetrators themselves, but by recruited, unsuspecting individuals who are often unaware of the criminal context of their actions.