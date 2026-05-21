An invitation to an institute party, messages from an online store or chats with your best friend: internet users receive a lot of messages every day - by email, text message or via social media networks. It's hard to keep track of everything.
Payment reminders or messages from banks often appear genuine, especially in email correspondence. Cyber criminals also exploit this for their scams.
Fraudsters send fake messages to obtain personal information such as passwords or credit card details. This is known as phishing.
Phishing emails are designed to trick recipients into disclosing personal data or opening malicious links. Fraudsters try to lure their victims into the trap with supposed winnings and incredible-sounding bargains.
They also try to build up time pressure. If you recognize scams early on and check sender addresses, you can protect yourself better.
Phishing: new methods, old dangers
"Congratulations, you've won a new smartphone!" or "Important message: Your account access has been temporarily blocked. Please confirm your details".
Such fake messages do not always end up in the spam folder. This is because the email addresses or logos look deceptively real and often only differ from the original by a swapped letter.
Modern fraudsters are increasingly using AI to make their attacks more effective. In the past, it was easy to detect fraud attempts based on spelling mistakes. Today, AI creates error-free messages, recognizes patterns and adapts texts to specific groups.
AI technologies now also enable deceptively real phishing calls with cloned voices. Whether older people with little technical knowledge, students or politicians who work with sensitive data - phishing can affect anyone.
Hanging up when in doubt protects you from data theft. As a general rule, always be suspicious of unexpected messages that contain links or attachments and demand quick action and the provision of data.
The same applies to messages sent via unfamiliar channels, such as online banking requests via WhatsApp.
Act quickly after the wrong clicks
No matter how attentive we are - a wrong click can happen quickly. Anyone who falls victim to a phishing attack should act quickly and report the incident to the police or the Federal Office for Cybersecurity.
The following applies after a phishing incident: change passwords immediately, activate two-factor authentication and check account transactions. Then scan the device completely with trustworthy antivirus software.
If you want to protect yourself better against phishing attacks in the future, you can find important information in guides or online courses on media literacy and online security. Swisscom provides free information and tips for young and old.
Typical phishing messages
E-mails
Bank message: "Dear customer, we have detected suspicious activity on your account. Please confirm your identity immediately by clicking on the following link: [Link]."
Winning notification: "Congratulations! You have won a new smartphone! Click here to confirm your delivery: [link]."
Password reset: "Your password has been changed. If you have not initiated this change, please click here to secure your account: [link]."
Customer service: "Dear user, we are having problems with your account. To avoid any interruptions, please click on this link to verify your account information: [link]."
This article was created in cooperation with Swisscom
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