US scientists have discovered that Eggs are less fragile if they are oriented horizontally instead of vertically when they fall. (symbolic image) Keystone

Is a raw egg more fragile if it falls upright or on its side? A US research team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge has now officially addressed this question.

The scientists dropped an egg 180 times from different heights. The team reported their findings in the journal "Communications Physics": Eggs are less fragile if they are aligned horizontally rather than vertically when dropped. The authors have thus disproved the widespread assumption that eggs are less likely to break if they fall upright.

In the US experiment, more than half of the eggs that fell upright broke from a height of eight millimetres. It did not matter which end of the egg was pointing downwards. Less than ten percent of the eggs that were dropped from a horizontal position broke. Even at slightly greater drop heights, the proportion of broken eggs was significantly lower when the eggs were horizontal.

Physical confusion suspected

The researchers explain the proven effect by the fact that eggs are more flexible in the middle and can therefore absorb more energy there before they break. On average, eggs could absorb around 30 percent more energy when falling horizontally. This makes them tougher, but this should not be confused with stiffness.

The team also sees this confusion as a reason for the common misconception that the egg is more stable when oriented vertically: the physical properties of stiffness, toughness and strength are often confused. Eggs are indeed stiffer when they are pressed together upright, but this does not mean that they are also tougher - and therefore less fragile.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s42005-025-02087-0