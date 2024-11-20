CHF 1.5 million is in the jackpot for the next draw on Saturday. (archive picture) Keystone

The jubilation should be boundless: The jackpot of 36.68 million francs was won in Wednesday's Swiss Lotto draw.

The jackpot of 36.68 million francs was hit in Wednesday's Swiss Lotto draw. The six correct numbers were 4, 6, 7, 10, 29 and 34, and the lucky number was 3.

The replay number drawn was 4 and the joker number was 349242.

According to Swisslos, the jackpot for the next draw on Saturday will be 1.5 million francs.

