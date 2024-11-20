  1. Residential Customers
Jackpot hit Winner wins over 36 million francs in Swiss Lotto

SDA

20.11.2024 - 20:24

CHF 1.5 million is in the jackpot for the next draw on Saturday. (archive picture)
Keystone

The jubilation should be boundless: The jackpot of 36.68 million francs was won in Wednesday's Swiss Lotto draw.

20.11.2024, 21:31

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The jackpot of 36.68 million Swiss francs has been won in the Swiss Lotto draw.
  • After deduction of tax, the winner will receive just under CHF 24 million.
Show more

The jackpot of 36.68 million francs was hit in Wednesday's Swiss Lotto draw. The six correct numbers were 4, 6, 7, 10, 29 and 34, and the lucky number was 3.

The replay number drawn was 4 and the joker number was 349242.

After deduction of tax, the winner will receive almost CHF 24 million.

According to Swisslos, the jackpot for the next draw on Saturday will be 1.5 million francs.

SDA