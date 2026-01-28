Landslide in Sicily: pictures show the extent After heavy storms, a landslide in Niscemi on the Italian island of Sicily is threatening to sweep away parts of a residential area. Image: Alberto Lo Bianco/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa A picture taken with the help of a drone on January 26 shows the landslide from a distance. Entire neighborhoods had to be evacuated in Sante Croci, Trappeto and Via Popolo. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press/Rosario Cauchi The landslide up close. More than 1500 people had to be accommodated in emergency shelters and a sports arena. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press/Rosario Cauchi A car hangs over a precipice after the heavy landslide. Image: Andrea Petrelli/IPA via ZUMA Press/dpa Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took a look at the disaster from the air on Wednesday. Image: IMAGO/Anadolu Agency/Prime Ministry/Palazzo Chigi Landslide in Sicily: pictures show the extent After heavy storms, a landslide in Niscemi on the Italian island of Sicily is threatening to sweep away parts of a residential area. Image: Alberto Lo Bianco/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa A picture taken with the help of a drone on January 26 shows the landslide from a distance. Entire neighborhoods had to be evacuated in Sante Croci, Trappeto and Via Popolo. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press/Rosario Cauchi The landslide up close. More than 1500 people had to be accommodated in emergency shelters and a sports arena. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press/Rosario Cauchi A car hangs over a precipice after the heavy landslide. Image: Andrea Petrelli/IPA via ZUMA Press/dpa Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took a look at the disaster from the air on Wednesday. Image: IMAGO/Anadolu Agency/Prime Ministry/Palazzo Chigi

Severe storms led to a massive landslide in the town of Niscemi in Sicily. Pictures show the devastation; Prime Minister Meloni also visited the site on Wednesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sicily has been hit by a landslide after heavy rainfall.

More than 1500 people had to be evacuated, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni traveled to the area on Wednesday.

Pictures show the extent of the disaster. Show more

These are shocking images showing the consequences of the landslide in Niscemi on the Italian island of Sicily. Part of the town is literally on the brink of collapse and threatening to slide away. According to the authorities, more than 1500 people had to be evacuated from their homes.

Sicily was hit by storms with heavy rainfall at the weekend. Sardinia and the south of the Italian mainland were also affected. According to the authorities, the damage in Sicily alone is estimated at 1.5 billion euros (1.38 billion Swiss francs). On Monday, the government in Rome declared a state of emergency for the affected regions.

Civil protection chief: "Landslide is fully active"

The situation is particularly dramatic due to the landslide in Niscemi. The head of the Italian Civil Protection, Fabio Ciciliano, said on Tuesday during a visit to the town: "The landslide is fully active and the situation is critical." There are homes that can no longer be restored, he said. A resettlement plan must be drawn up for the affected residents.

Meloni visits disaster area

The constantly moving landslide has formed in the middle of a residential area. Pictures show how houses are standing directly on the slope. A four-kilometer-long front is threatening to sink. Parts of the area of mud and debris that have already sunk have been moving further and further over slopes in the area since the weekend.

On Wednesday, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni visited Niscemi to see the disaster for himself.