The initially unknown light phenomenon kept many people in large parts of western Germany on tenterhooks in the evening. dpa

First a conspicuous light phenomenon, then the police reported damage to houses in Germany - caused by meteorite fragments. The tail could also be seen from Switzerland.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Parts of a meteorite have caused damage to roofs and houses in western Germany.

The meteorite had previously caused a spectacle of light. Eyewitnesses from five federal states reported on social media.

The tail of light from the celestial body was also clearly visible from Switzerland. Show more

According to the police, parts of a meteorite caused damage to roofs and houses in Rhineland-Palatinate. Damage was reported in the Hunsrück, Eifel and Koblenz regions, among others, according to a police spokesperson.

"This evening at around 7.00 p.m. in the Güls district of Koblenz, a burnt-up celestial body hit the roof of a residential building. No one was injured," the police said. The fire department and police were on the scene. "According to the information available to us, there is no longer any danger."

As "Blick" and "20 Minuten" reported, citing videos from eyewitnesses, the tail of light was also clearly visible from Aargau and Basel.

"No evidence of a safety-relevant event"

An initially unknown light phenomenon kept many people in large parts of western Germany on tenterhooks in the evening. Eyewitnesses from North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland and Baden-Württemberg, among others, posted on social media.

Citizens had reported a "brightly glowing missile with a brief flash of fire" or a "flash of fire in the sky", according to the police in Kaiserslautern. There had also been speculation about a missile. However, there were "no indications of a safety-relevant event".