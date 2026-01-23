Pierin Vincenz, the former head of Raiffeisen, made it clear right at the start of Tuesday’s questioning that he did not wish to provide any information about his personal circumstances. He cited the enormous media attention surrounding his case as the reason for this.

Economic Crimes Pierin Vincenz does not want to disclose any information about his personal circumstances

“I want to protect myself and those around me,” Vincenz said before the Zurich High Court. The 70-year-old provided only brief details about his place of residence. After his villa in Niederteufen, Aargau, was sold, he moved to Ticino—specifically to Figino, near Lugano.

He described his current condition as “a little tense, but otherwise fine.” He maintained that his numerous visits to strip clubs had been for business purposes. He said he had already explained all of this to the Zurich District Court.

At the start of the second day of the trial, the High Court rejected several motions filed by the attorneys. The attorneys had once again attempted to have the trial dismissed.