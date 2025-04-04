  1. Residential Customers
Another turnaround Pierin Vincenz withdraws appeal to the Federal Supreme Court

SDA

4.4.2025 - 12:01

Former Raiffeisen CEO Pierin Vincenz.
Former Raiffeisen CEO Pierin Vincenz.
KEYSTONE

Pierin Vincenz has withdrawn his appeal against a decision of the Federal Supreme Court. This means that the first-instance ruling by the District Court of Zurich is now legally effective again - and the way is clear for the appeal hearing at the Supreme Court.

Keystone-SDA

04.04.2025, 12:01

Former Raiffeisenbank CEO Pierin Vincenz has withdrawn his appeal against a ruling by the Federal Supreme Court. In doing so, the court reinstated the ruling of the Zurich District Court from April 2022, meaning that the appeal hearing can take place at the High Court.

In January 2024, the High Court overturned the District Court's ruling and referred the case back to the public prosecutor's office.

It based its decision on the fact that the indictment was too detailed and had not been translated for a non-German-speaking defendant. The Federal Supreme Court did not accept these arguments in a decision in February.

A co-defendant has also withdrawn a request for rectification regarding the same Federal Court decision, as can be seen from a second ruling published on Friday.

The Zurich District Court found Vincenz and a second main defendant guilty of fraud, multiple counts of qualified mismanagement and multiple counts of passive bribery.

Vincenz was sentenced to 45 months' imprisonment and the second main defendant to 48 months' imprisonment.

