  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Medicine Pig liver transplanted into brain-dead humans for the first time

SDA

27.3.2025 - 04:39

The metabolism of pigs is similar to that of humans. (archive picture)
The metabolism of pigs is similar to that of humans. (archive picture)
Keystone

Chinese doctors have transplanted a pig's liver into a brain-dead human for the first time in the world. The organ had already produced bile, among other things, shortly after the procedure, the team wrote in its final report on the transplantation in the scientific journal "Nature".

Keystone-SDA

27.03.2025, 04:39

The liver functioned until the end of the experiment ten days later. The genetic material of the donor pig had been altered in six places in order to avoid rejection reactions. The experiment with the liver was ended after ten days in accordance with the wishes of the brain-dead patient's family, as the Chinese news agency Xinhua wrote shortly after the transplant in 2024.

"It is a world premiere and a big step for transplant medicine," commented surgeon Bruno Reichart, who researches xenotransplantation at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität (LMU) in Munich and was not involved in the procedure.

Pig hearts and kidneys have already been transplanted into humans in experiments. However, there are still a few hurdles to overcome before they can be used on a regular basis.

More from the department

Inflation is on the rise. Where you now have to dig deeper into your pockets

Inflation is on the riseWhere you now have to dig deeper into your pockets

The

The "Gaia" probe is running out of airThe eye into the galaxy goes blind

USA. Trump announces tariffs of 25 percent on car imports

USATrump announces tariffs of 25 percent on car imports