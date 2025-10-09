The number of donors is nowhere near enough to meet the demand for organs. Organs from pigs are seen as a possible solution. (theme picture) Keystone

Chinese doctors have transplanted a pig's liver into a living person for the first time in the world. The 71-year-old man lived for 171 days after the operation, the team of doctors reported in the Journal of Hepatology.

Keystone-SDA SDA

However, the organ inserted to support the patient's own damaged liver was removed again on the 38th day due to complications, the medical team reports in the journal.

The operation does not yet open the door to the widespread clinical use of genetically modified pig livers, experts emphasize in an independent commentary. The case report raises more questions than answers, but this is also of great value.

The trial proves that a genetically modified pig liver can function in the human body over a longer period of time, explained study leader Beicheng Sun from Anhui Medical University in China. It shows both the potential and the remaining hurdles.