Two pigeons caused chaos and a delay on board a scheduled flight in the USA. Screenshit TikTok

Two unexpected passengers on board a Delta Airlines flight caused a commotion and a delay of almost an hour in the USA: two pigeons fluttered through the cabin and had to be caught.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two pigeons caused chaos and delays on a Delta flight in the USA.

Passengers reacted in panic until the birds were caught.

After 56 minutes, the plane took off and the airline apologized. Show more

Two pigeons caused chaos and a delay on board a scheduled flight in the USA. The first bird was discovered shortly after boarding when it was "running around under the seats", the broadcaster CBS News quoted a passenger as saying on Tuesday (local time).

An airport employee caught the animal. When the plane in Minneapolis (Minnesota) then drove to the tarmac, a second pigeon suddenly flew through the passenger cabin.

BIRD ON BOARD: Passenger Tom Caw says flight DL2348 at @mspairport had an unexpected stowaway — a pigeon without a boarding pass. 🐦✈️ #wcco



🎥 Tom Caw pic.twitter.com/KrCr8FQCNt — Frankie McLister (@FrankieMcLister) May 27, 2025

The pilot then contacted air traffic control by radio. "There's a pigeon in the plane and it won't go away," can be heard on a recording. The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday on a scheduled flight operated by Delta Air Lines between Minneapolis and Madison (Wisconsin).

Passengers in turmoil

A video posted on social media shows the chaos caused by the pigeon on board the plane. A man tries to catch the bird with his jacket, several people scream. "The woman next to me was pretty panicked and said to me, "Oh, I need a free wine"," CBS quoted one passenger as saying.

An employee was finally able to get the second bird out of the plane. The plane then took off - 56 minutes later than planned. In a statement made available to ABC News, the airline apologized for the delay. Delta Air Lines "appreciates the thoughtful actions of our employees and our customers who safely removed two birds from the aircraft prior to departure".