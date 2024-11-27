17-year-old Milena S. was bitten to death by the pigs in the barn. Screenshot X

In Russia, 17-year-old Milena S. was feeding the pigs on a farm. She was attacked and fatally injured by a sow.

In Ushanka, Russia, 17-year-old Milena S. was attacked by a "large, aggressive female sow" in the barn and thrown to the ground.

The injuries were so severe that she died in the barn.

The public prosecutor's office has now initiated criminal proceedings for involuntary manslaughter. Show more

A 17-year-old teenager is attacked and fatally injured by pigs on a farm in Ushanka, Russia. Her parents were not on the farm at the time of the attack and were on their way into town.

According to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Milena S. was then attacked by a "large aggressive female sow" and knocked to the ground. Unconscious and defenceless, she was then attacked by several pigs. The injuries were so severe that she bled to death. The incident took place on 23 November.

The sow was known to the parents to be dangerous

When the parents were unable to reach their daughter, they became concerned and alerted a friend. She finally found the young woman's body in the barn shortly before midnight. The paramedics were quickly on the scene, but could only determine her death.

What was particularly tragic about this accident was that the aggressive sow was already known to the parents to be dangerous.

The public prosecutor's office has now initiated criminal proceedings for involuntary manslaughter. They wrote on Telegram: "The circumstances that contributed to the tragedy are being clarified. If there are grounds, all necessary criminal measures will be taken."