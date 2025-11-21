The Pilatus PC-24 aircraft is a sought-after business jet in the USA. (archive photo) sda

In the new customs agreement between Switzerland and the USA, the Nidwalden aircraft manufacturer Pilatus receives a special rule: while the rest of the export industry will have to pay 15 percent duty in future, civil Pilatus aircraft will no longer have to pay any duty at all.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The USA is returning to an old agreement from 1979 in aircraft construction - for Switzerland this means zero duty on Pilatus aircraft.

For the rest of the export industry, the planned 15 percent duty remains in place.

Pilatus is cautious, but confirms that deliveries to the USA have been resumed. Show more

The new customs compromisebetween Switzerland and the USA is causing additional movement in the aviation industry. While the majority of the exporting industry will in future be subject to a reduced import duty of 15 percent, aircraft manufacturer Pilatus has been granted an exemption. For civilian PC-12 and PC-24 aircraft, the duty will be completely waived. This is what "Blick" writes

This is made possible by the USA's return to an aviation agreement dating back to 1979, when more than 30 countries agreed to waive customs duties on civil aircraft. With the punitive tariffs imposed by President Trump in the summer, this rule was temporarily suspended. The US aviation association NBAA has now confirmed that Washington is returning to the zero-duty rule with Switzerland and South Korea.

Pilatus does not want to make any major comments

The industry is reacting positively. Zero tariffs are an "important contribution to stable trade relations", explained NBAA President Ed Bolen. For Pilatus, which supplies around 40 percent of its civil aircraft to the USA, the decision has immediate consequences: Deliveries that were suspended in August have been resumed.

However, Pilatus is still cautious in public. Although the company thanks the federal and US governments for the agreement, it avoids making clear statements about the special status. It does not want to speculate, it says on request. Stans is obviously aware that the 0 percent tariff could lead to discussions at home - especially because other industries will continue to be charged 15 percent.

The fact is that the decision creates immediate planning security for the aircraft manufacturer. The USA has been the most important market for years, and even the dominant sales channel for some models such as the PC-12. Smaller airlines and operators such as Tradewind Aviation and Planesense rely heavily on aircraft from Nidwalden.