Pilatus aircraft will no longer be delivered to the USA. (archive picture) sda

The Nidwalden-based aircraft manufacturer Pilatus is reacting to the massive US tariffs: with immediate effect, no more aircraft will be delivered to the United States. The company intends to serve this important market locally in future.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pilatus has stopped exporting its aircraft to the USA due to high punitive tariffs.

The USA was previously the most important sales market for the PC-24 business jet.

Production in the USA is to be expanded, short-time working in Stans is possible. Show more

The aircraft manufacturer Pilatus from Stans has decided to stop deliveries to the United States immediately due to the recently imposed high US tariffs. The additional costs are too high and the competitive disadvantage too serious, the company announced.

The PC-24 business jet, which was previously frequently sold to US customers, is particularly affected. The United States was a key market for Pilatus: around 40 percent of all civil aircraft were recently sold there, with almost half of total sales coming from the US business. The canton of Nidwalden also benefited greatly - Pilatus accounted for almost half of its exports.

Order books are full

As reported by the Luzerner Zeitung, existing customer relationships and services in the USA will continue, but new deliveries will be halted for the time being.

The situation could have consequences for the more than 3000 employees in Stans: If the situation does not ease, Pilatus is considering short-time working or reducing jobs through natural fluctuation. At the same time, the company wants to expand its production in the USA, for example at the Colorado site, more quickly. In the long term, aircraft for the US market are to be manufactured locally.

Despite the tense situation, Pilatus is financially sound. The order books are filled with around two billion Swiss francs - excluding the US orders. The manufacturer is also pinning its hopes on the military training aircraft business, which is to be further strengthened as a second mainstay.