Due to health issues experienced by the pilot, a passenger plane operated by the Polish airline LOT was forced to make a stopover in Italy in the middle of the night while returning from Mallorca.

The Boeing 737 Max 8 was en route from the Spanish resort island to Warsaw when the pilot began to feel sick. The crew therefore sounded the alarm shortly after 4:00 a.m. The plane then landed about half an hour later at Milan-Malpensa Airport, according to a statement from the airport.

Doctors, paramedics, and firefighters were already waiting on the ground. According to initial reports, the pilot was treated without the need for major medical intervention. No one was injured. It was initially unclear whether the plane would have to make a longer stopover in Milan or could continue on to Warsaw. There were also no specific details initially regarding the number of passengers on board.